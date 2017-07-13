Plans to cut number of trains calling at Bempton

Concerns have been raised regarding Northern Rail proposals which will see a reduction in services stopping at Bempton.

Currently, all services between Bridlington and Scarborough stop at stations in between, but the rail company has plans to cut services next May.

The proposals would see five trains bypassing Hunmanby and Bempton going to Scarborough and a further three going in the opposite direction to Hull every day.

Nick Harvey, train campaigner, said: “People who use the trains know nothing of these plans. Now it is crackers that some trains are not going to stop, we will have a worse train service, lose through services to Doncaster and Sheffield when there is practically no time saving for the train due to the level crossing operation at Hunmanby railway station.”

These fears were echoed Scarborough-based councillor Godfrey Allanson, of the Yorkshire Community Rail Partnership.

He said: “Hunmanby has a high proportion of elderly people and then you have the younger generation who rely on the trains to go to Hunmanby and Bridlington to college. I am going to put pressure on Northern Rail and see what justification they have for not stopping at Hunmanby.” Earlier this year, campaigners said they opposed plans to stop direct services from Bridlington to Sheffield and Doncaster.