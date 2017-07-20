Person dies after being struck by train near Bridlington

A person has died after being struck by a train near Bridlington.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “BTP officers have been called to Harpham near Bridlington to reports of a person having been struck by a train.

“We were called to the area at 12.23pm today.

“Officers attended along with the ambulance service but sadly a person was found to have died.

“The death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

“We are now working to identify the person who has died and inform their next of kin.”

Passengers have been advised that journeys are likely to be affected until at least 2.30pm this afternoon.

Arrangements are being made for replacement bus services to operate, with the first coach set to leave Driffield for Bridlington at 1.30pm.