Park and ride holiday service

Bridlington’s park and ride will open for the next two weeks, as Yorkshire schools have their half-term holidays on different dates.

Pupils in areas including Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and Scarborough are off next week, but East Riding schools have their time off the following week.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Responding to demand and booking trends, Bridlington’s park and ride service will now be running for two weeks over the school half-term holidays, from Saturday, October 21, to Sunday, November. 5

“For the first week there will be a half-hourly service running from the car park to the harbour top, and back.

“For the second week, starting on Saturday 28 November, there will be a service every 20 minutes from the car park to East Riding Leisure Bridlington, the harbour top and back.”