Major resurfacing work in Bridlington’s Old Town begins on Monday.

The project is expected to last around seven weeks and will see maintenance carried out in Market Place first, and then in High Street. The speed bumps in High Street will also be upgraded.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has pledged that work will be carried out in the evenings where possible, and it will be done in three phases to try to minimise disruption.

There will be some road closures and diversions in place.