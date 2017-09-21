Official complaint over coach park move

The row over the decision to move Bridlington’s coach park to the clifftops continues to rumble on.

Bridlington Town Council, which opposed the relocation, is to write to East Riding of Yorkshire Council chief executive Caroline Lacey to officially complain about the way the planning application was handled.

It will also contact Sir Greg Knight, the town’s MP who has also said he was against the move, and ask him to ‘raise the issue with his colleagues to seek a way forward’.

The town council will wait for the responses before deciding whether to make a complaint to the Local Government Ombudsman.

Dozens of residents, and a number of local organisations, tried to stop East Riding Council moving the coach park from Hilderthorpe Road but its planning committee ignored the public outcry.