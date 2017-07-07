No quick-fix solution to parking woes

Don’t hold your breath – it’s not the message residents in the Oxford Street area wanted to hear as they still struggle to park outside their homes.

They handed over a petition last year, asking for the area to be incorporated into Bridlington’s Controlled Parking Zone.

It means they would have to pay for a permit each year, but would limit parking to an hour for non-residents, stopping commuters from leaving their cars there all day.

But a report to next Wednesday’s meeting of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Environment and Regeneration Overview and Scrutiny Sub-Committee does not offer them much hope.

It suggests getting the problem sorted could take years, rather than months – with parts of Howden and Beverley ahead of Bridlington in the queue for a review, and money and staff to carry out the work in short supply .

A report by Paul Bellotti, interim director of environment and neighbourhood services, says: “The council appreciates it may be difficult for residents to hear that we are unable to give an exact timeframe at present, but this report should offer the assurance that the council is aware of residents’ concerns and intends to review this area once funding and resources become available.”

A future review would look at six roads, Oxford Street, Cambridge Street, Carlton Street, Havelock Crescent, Havelock Place and Havelock Street.

However, the report warns reviews can take up to two years to be completed once funding is acquired “so residents’ concerns will take some time to resolve”.