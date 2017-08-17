Frustrated bus boss sorry for big delays

Buses are regularly being delayed more than half-an-hour as Bridlington’s town centre roadworks continue to take their toll.

Bosses at East Yorkshire Motor Services say they are frustrated but are doing all they can to keep their services on schedule.

Drivers have complained about the town centre gridlock for weeks

The company has been tweeting on many occasions to warn passengers that buses are running late because streets are gridlocked.

EYMS operations manager Ray Hill apologised for not giving passengers “the quality service we would like and which they deserve” but said congestion problems are out of its control.

He said: “These delays are frustrating for us and our staff.

“Our drivers, who have experienced regular delays of over 30 minutes, take great pride in running our services as near to schedule as possible.

EYMS says buses are being delayed by half-an-hour on a regular basis

“This can have a knock-on effect to other services throughout the day as, whilst we make every effort to run the next service on time, we can only do this when we have another driver and bus available.”

Drivers have identified a number of areas around the town centre which are causing the gridlock.

The junction of Springfield Avenue and Quay Road: “The traffic lights seem to favour traffic exiting Springfield Avenue.”

The Cenotaph mini roundabout: “Often blocked by cars coming out of Wellington Road.”

The right turn from Bridge Street on to Hilderthorpe Road: “Vehicles are parking anywhere and everywhere making it extremely difficult for drivers of large buses to turn right without blocking the road.”

The junctions from Hilderthorpe Road with Tesco and Station Avenue: “Traffic lights allow more vehicles to enter Hilderthorpe Road than continue through. If vehicles are waiting to turn right at either junction nothing can pass to continue straight ahead.”

He assured customers the company was doing everything it could behind the scenes and had meetings with contractors and officials from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Mr Hill said: “We have been invited to and have attended update meetings regarding this scheme and our initial concerns have been listened to. The contractors have also assisted us when ‘on the day’ issues arise.

“On the whole we believe many of our passengers are being supportive to us towards these issues, especially locals who are more aware of the situation. Visitors however may not be so aware.

“This is a large scheme which, hopefully, long-term, will benefit the town however we will continue to liaise with ERYC in an effort to resolve the above issues.