Family left in tears at train station

Police are investigating after an incident at Bridlington Railway Station went viral on social media.

Details of the allegation have been shared thousands of times on Facebook after Natalie Mallinson posted, claiming a man swore at her and upset her three children while they were waiting outside the Station Buffet.

She said they are regular customers at the cafe when they come to visit her mother, but her 13-year-old daughter was left in tears and her two autistic sons witnessed the altercation.

Natalie, who is from Sheffield but is hoping to move to Bridlington in the future, said she had been heartened by messages of support by people who had read of her ordeal.

Natalie posted: “I am shocked and angry at this bitter, nasty old man’s behaviour towards my children, for invading my personal space and using nasty insults.

“He cannot get away with treating people this way.

“My children were distraught on the train going home.”

A spokesman for Humberside Police confirmed that they were looking into the incident. He said: “We are investigating an incident which occurred at Bridlington Railway Station on Saturday, September 2.

“A mother and her three children, who were customers in the station cafe, alleged that a man became verbally abusive towards them.

“We are investigating the allegations and we ask anybody with any information to call the non-emergency number of 101, quoting log number 401 of 02/09/2017.”

A spokesman for Northern Rail said: “We are aware of the incident at Bridlington Station Buffet earlier this month and are conducting an investigation into the matter.

“Whilst that investigation is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further.”