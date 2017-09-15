End of the road for taxi company

One of Bridlington’s biggest taxi companies has been forced off the road after its licence was withdrawn.

Q Cars will no longer be trading after it failed with an appeal at Hull Magistrates Court this afternoon, and it becomes only the second private hire company to be stopped from working in 10 years in the East Riding.

Q Cars originally lost its licence in February

Operator Ian Sharp has also been told to pay costs of £5,000 to East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

His licence was revoked in February after concerns around issues including safeguarding and public protection, record keeping, Mr Sharp’s conduct and breaches of his operators’ licence.

But he appealed and was allowed to continue trading for eight months.

Today, Sharp, of the South Dene Hotel in Bridlington withdrew his appeal after magistrates told him there was ‘overwhelming evidence”to support the decision made earlier this year.

Q Cars was Bridlington's biggest taxi firm

Tina Holtby, interim public protection group manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted that the magistrates recognised all the hard work and overwhelming evidence provided to support the decision in February to revoke this licence.

“However, it is disappointing that Sharp, in this full knowledge, allowed the situation to carry on and continue operating for a further eight months.

“The decision to revoke the licence of the biggest private hire operator in Bridlington was not taken lightly but with the ultimate aim of protecting the public from the actions of an irresponsible operator.

“The council will deal with any breach of law, licensing policy or risks to safeguarding or public safety from licensed operators or drivers in a robust manner.”