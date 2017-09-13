The mayor of Bridlington has called for a set of speed bumps to be removed from the town centre after another pensioner tripped over them and was badly hurt.

The road cushions on Marshall Avenue have caught out a number of elderly pedestrians in recent years, and the woman who became the latest victim last Thursday was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A number of pensioners have been injured after tripping

“Does someone have to die before something is done?” asked Cllr Cyril Marsburg, who lives right next to the speed bumps.

“It was quite serious, there was blood everywhere and two ambulances came out.

“Last time we complained, they came out and painted lines round them, but they are too steep.

“It is getting beyond a joke now. The staff at the shops nearby are always having to get a chair to look after people who have tripped.

Cllr Marsburg said: "When an elderly person has a fall on one of the speed bumps, it is in later life that problems may occur with their health, not just on the day."

“They want taking up.”

But a spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We would advise people not to cross the road at this point, which is next to parking spaces and a loading bay and is not a suitable crossing place.

“Instead people should use the designated crossing point which is just a short distance away at the junction of Marshall Avenue and Chapel Street.

“Our highways officers have been to check the speed humps and the road markings this week and they are in good order and visible to both motorists and pedestrians.

“We can’t justify removing them as they serve an important purpose of slowing down traffic on a busy road in a residential area of the town centre.”