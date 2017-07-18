Cyclist, 18, dies after collision with car in Bridlington

A TEENAGE cyclist who was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Bridlington at the weekend has died of his injuries.

The 18-year-old man was cycling on he A614 at the junction with Bessingby Gate in Bridlington when he was involved in collision with a blue Citroen Berlingo just before 5.30pm on Sunday.

He was airlifted to hospital in Middlesborough where he died from his injuries yesterday afternoon. (Mon July 18)

A Humberside Police spokesman, said: "Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, that has not already spoken to us, to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 498 of 16/07/17."