Coach park move is one step closer

Controversial plans to relocate Bridlington’s coach park tfrom the town centre to the clifftops have moved a step forward.

An official planning application has been submitted by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and opponents have until mid-July to object to the scheme.

The council wants to free up the current site in Hilderthorpe Road for development by moving coach parking to the car park in Limekiln Lane.

Coaches would drop visitors off at the town’s new leisure centre and then park up on the clifftops during the day.

Objectors say the move will cause congestion on already busy roads in the area, as well as spoiling an area of natural beauty.

Almost 700 people have supported an online petition and organisers have collected hundreds more signatures by going door-to-door.

However, the council believes Limekiln Lane is the most ‘achievable, affordable and appropriate option’, having looked at other sites.

It will lose a third of its current car parking spaces if the move goes ahead, swapping 500 of its 1,500 bays for room for 30 coaches.

However, the council’s application says on the busiest day in 2016, only 540 cars used the site.

The planning application is for new access, improved surfacing, lighting, drainage and landscaping.

The road under the nearby railway bridge would become one lane, with priority to traffic heading