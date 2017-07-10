Car park entrance closed off for safety reasons

One of the entrances to Palace Car Park has been blocked off after drivers were using it as a rat-run to try to beat the roadworks in Bridlington town centre.

The council said it had to take action amid fears there could be an accident in the car park, as motorists nipped through to avoid congestion.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We have had to temporarily close the Springfield Avenue entrance to Palace Car Park for safety reasons.

“Some drivers have been using the car park as a cut-through to avoid the road works in the town centre, which are all part of the Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan improvements.

“We’ve had reports of motorists driving through the car park at speed and there have been a few near accidents, so we had to take action.

“The Springfield Avenue entrance will be closed until the improvement works in Manor Street have been completed at the end of this month, then we will review the situation.”

What do you think of the closure? Email john.edwards@jpress.co.uk