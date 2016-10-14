Busiest year yet as 18,000 use park and ride

Bridlington’s park and ride enjoyed its busiest summer to date.

An estimated 18,000 people have used the service so far this year, with more than 6,200 cars parking there since it opened for the season in March.

Senior facility manager Alex Crutchley said: “Numbers have gradually gone up every year.

“We trialled a couple of things this year. A different route, going to East Riding Leisure, not only to serve the leisure centre but to help the north end of the town and the businesses up there.

“Secondly, during the six-week summer holiday, we extended the service to 8pm to help the early evening trade in restaurants in the town centre.

“We will be reviewing things for next year, but I am sure these ideas will be looked upon positively again.”

Coun Richard Burton said he was pleased to see more people using the facility and the South Cliff site.

“We are getting more sports events on the beach which is fantastic.

Using the park and ride costs £4 per vehicle per day and allows up to five people to travel into the town centre by bus or land train.

Coun Burton said the council was always looking at ways to get more motorists to make the most of under-used parking sites.

“We’ve got to keep looking at options.

“There is Moorfield Road and there is Limekiln Lane, which is near to the land train on the north side so it could almost be an unofficial park and ride.”

