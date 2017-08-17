BREAKING NEWS: Coach park can move to clifftops

Councillors have voted in favour of controversial plans to move Bridlington’s coach park to the clifftops at Limekiln Lane.

The idea had faced strong opposition from residents, groups such Bridlington Civic Society, Bridlington Town Council and the Campaign for Rural England.

But members of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning committee, voted by nine to three to approve the proposal.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “The council welcomes the decision of the planning committee to approve the planning application to improve facilities for coach parking at Limekiln Lane Car Park, Bridlington.

“The council will now formalise a programme of works to construct the new access, improved surface, lighting, drainage and – most importantly - landscaping.

“This supports the council’s overall regeneration plans for Bridlington by unlocking the town’s economic potential and free up Hilderthorpe Coach Park for potential development.

“Investing in infrastructure enables private sector investment, which then provides employment opportunities and increases visitor spending.”

The decision was made in Beverley this afternoon. The committee was made up 12 county councillors, only one of whom represents Bridlington.

Cllr Margaret Chadwick voted in favour of the application.

The three who voted against were Cllr John Whittle of Hornsea, Cllr Philip Davison of Hessle and Cllr Keith Moore of Goole.