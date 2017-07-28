Barriers on the way at station

Ticket barriers are set to be installed at Bridlington railway station.

Arriva Northern wants to put gates at the entrance to the platforms to cut down on fare-dodging and the plans also involve introducing four CCTV cameras on the premises to increase security for passengers and staff.

It has submitted a planning application to East Riding of Yorkshire Council to carry out the work, and insists the four automatic gates, which would be located under the platform canopy, will not have a major impact on the character of the Grade Two building.

The application says: “The layout of the proposed ticket gates has been carefully chosen to have the least impact on the heritage asset, whilst ensuring passenger flow and safety is considered.

“Any installations proposed will have minimal impact on the fabric of the listed building and the works do not affect the special character of the listed building.”

It also insisted evacuation procedures would not be affected.

The company already uses barriers at major stations at Blackpool North, Bradford Interchange, Skipton, Leeds and Manchester Oxford Road. The gates will also be used to track passenger numbers and travelling habits.