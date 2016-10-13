£500,000 to improve Queensgate: Work start this month

The next phase of road improvements in Queensgate will begin later this month.

A £500,000 resurfacing programme, covering the section from St Aidan’s Road to the junction with Fortyfoot, will take around five months to carry out.

Road closures along Queensgate during the works have been split into five sections to minimise the length of disruption to residents within the works.

The first four phases, from October 25 until February 10, will mean motorists diverting along Fortyfoot, Sewerby Road and St Mary’s Walk.

The final phase in the new year will mean temporary traffic lights on Fortyfoot, with closures on Queensgate East and West, and motorists diverting along Fortyfoot, Sewerby Road and St Aidan’s Road.

Coun Andy Burton, portfolio holder for planning, highways and transportation, said: “We will ensure throughout the works that any inconvenience is kept to a minimum.

“These will be significant works to complete the improvement of this busy road in Bridlington, and we will ensure throughout the works that any inconvenience is kept to a minimum.”

The works on Queensgate will consist of excavating the existing carriageway to a substantial depth and reconstructing back to the existing road level, in addition to replacing the existing kerbing and an amount of footway repairs.

The council said the works on Fortyfoot will entail the removal of the existing carriageway layers and reinstating back to the existing road level in addition to small sections of kerbing and footpath repairs.

Residents or businesses wanting any further information can contact project manager James Sissons at the council on 01482 395644.