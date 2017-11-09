Town prepares for services of Remembrance

Bridlington will pay its respects to the fallen at its Remembrance events over the weekend.

On Saturday, a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am, and the mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Cyril Marsburg, will lay a wreath during a short service at the war memorial in Prospect Street.

Eric Hudson, pictured at the launch of the Poppy Appeal, will recite words from the Kohima Epitaph at Sundays service

The Remembrance Sunday service will be led by the Rev Matthew Pollard, rector of Bridlington Priory, and starts at 10.55am.

Representatives of Bridlington military, community and youth organisations will be involved in the parade from the station to the memorial.

The Bridlington Pipe Band and the ATC 252 Squadron Crops of Drums will be marching with the parade and Bridlington Excelsior Band will also be in attendance, with its bugler playing the Last Post.

A lone piper will play a lament while the wreaths are laid, and following hymns, readings and prayers, the national anthem will be sung before the parade marches off.

Volunteers continue to sell poppies around town and wooden crosses for the Garden of Remembrance are available from Bridlington Town Council office, Alderson House and Yorkshire Trading Company.