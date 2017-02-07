Town leisure centre on awards shortlist

Two building projects in the Bridlington area have been shortlisted for The Institution of Civil Engineers’ (ICE) Yorkshire and Humber Awards.

The projects are the East Riding Leisure project, which redeveloped the former Bridlington Leisure World, and the Flamborough Head Sewerage Pumping Station – both of which were undertaken in Bridlington.

The awards will be presented to highlight the outstanding work done by civil engineers from across the region over the past two years.

The East Riding Leisure project replaced the unsustainable Leisure World building with a new landmark sports and leisure facility, and has been nominated for the Centenary Award.

The Flamborough Head Sewerage Pumping Station project relocated the station to prevent any danger being posed to the nearby environment in the future, and is nominated for the Sir John Fowler Award.

Mark Duquemin, ICE awards secretary for Yorkshire and Humber, said: “The standard of the nominations was high and we were really impressed by some of the great work that is happening in the region.

“I would like to thank all the nominees for taking the time to put forward an entry and helping to raise the profile of the profession.”

The awards will be presented by Professor Tim Broyd at the ICE’s annual gala dinner which is held at York’s National Railway Museum on Friday 3 March.