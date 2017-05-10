Tour-iffic effort raises £1,200

As some of Europe’s top cyclists lined up in Bridlington for the start of the Tour de Yorkshire, staff at a town centre solicitors were preparing for a challenge of their own.

The team at Murray Hills solicitors in King Street got on exercise bikes outside the branch as part of the business’ charity day.

Bob Taylor receives the lifeboat's cheque

On Tuesday, representatives from Bridlington lifeboat and The Hinge Centre were invited to the office to receive their share of the proceeds from the day.

Murray Hills handed over £609 to both causes, after more than £1,200 was raised in four hours on Tour day.

Office manager Emma Long said: “Despite the very windy conditions meaning our balloon arch flew away and we could only have balloon towers, everything else went to plan

“Staff from the Hinge Centre came and rode the bikes along with Murray Hills staff, a passing police officer and the mayor.

“Each rider rode the exercise bike for 30 minutes before swapping with the next rider, and we had two bikes meaning, there were two people riding bikes all day.”

Two more special guests were Salty Sam, the lifeboat mascot, and Mr Monopoly, a mascot of the board game after Murray Hills’ Hull branch was chosen for one of the squares on the new City of Culture version of the game.

Emma said: “Mr Monopoly was a huge hit and everyone loved having their photo with him. Salty Sam also came down after his duties near the Spa

“All but two tombola prizes were won out of the mammoth amount we started with.

We had homemade cakes for sale which were truly scrumptious and gave people the chance to come into the office for a sit down and refreshments. Everyone had a great day.”