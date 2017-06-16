Top 10 events for families

1 Beverley Folk Festival

Beverley Racecourse, June 15 to June 17

Yorkshire Post Motor Show is on at Castle Howard.

The musicians are tuning up, the Big Tops are being erected and the volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to ensure a fabulous weekend of music, dance, comedy and surprises.

Late night open mic sessions, folk clubs, and a late night ceilidh. Workshops, comedy and literature .

The ‘Festival Village’ is at the heart of the festival with food stalls, real ale bars, craft marquee, children’s den.

Tickets: http://www.beverleyfestival.com

Puffins at Bempton Cliffs.

2 Great Yorkshire Bike Ride

Saturday June 17

The Great Yorkshire Bike Ride is an annual 70-mile sponsored charity cycle ride from Wetherby to Filey. This ride takes place in some of Yorkshire’s best countryside to the coast. Cost of entry £17.50 per rider and £27 for an entry plus transport back for you and your bike to Wetherby.

www.gybr.co.uk

Enjoy picking your own.

3 The Charlatans and The Jackson Five

Scarborough Open Air Theatre

One of the largest outdoor theatres in Europe plays host to The Charlatans on Friday June 16 and the Jackson 5 on Saturday June 17. Gates open from 6pm.

Tickets: Scarborough Open Air Theatre box office (01723 818111)

Beverley Folk Festival is on for three days.

4 Yorkshire Post Motor Show

Castle Howard, Ryedale, Sunday June 18 from 10am to 5pm

Castle Howard’s North Lawn is the perfect showcase for the hundreds of classic cars, vintage vehicles and modern motors,with a fantastic view of the Great Lake and North York Moors beyond.

A programme of family entertainment takes places in the display arena on the South Event Field, which is a short walk from the North Lawn. Here the House makes a magnificent backdrop and visitors to the show can enjoy a variety of displays.

Also acres or parkland, gardens and playground.

www.castlehoward.co.uk

5 Beside the Seaside

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington, until September 10

Created by Janice Smith and her team at Sewerby Hall, the exhibition begins with the fashion for ‘taking the waters’ in the spa town of Bridlington in the 18th century and looks forward to the resort’s future. Admission charges to Sewerby Hall and Gardens are £7 for adults, £4.90 for children and £22 for a family (two adults and two children).

Info: 01262 673769

6 Pick Your Own

Various locations including

Grange Farm Fruits, Alison Lane Ulrome, Near Driffield. Open June till August for strawberries and raspberries. Payment: cash only. Homemade jam. Home grown new potatoes, local honey, Chutneys, pickles and local rapeseed oil.

Open seven days per week from 10am to 6pm

7 Sunset Puffin Cruises

RSBP Bemtpon Cliffs, near Bridlington

As the sun goes down it’s a great time to spot puffins and take some stunning photographs. Also running at the centre until June 30 are bug hunts. Cost £3 per discovery backpack, trail is free. Normal facility charges also apply. Cruises cost £3 per adult, £2 per 5-7 year old and Under 5s are free.

Booking is essential: call 01260 422212 or email bempton.cliffs@rspb.org.uk

8 Taking tea

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington, every day

Sit back, relax and enjoy a vintage afternoon tea served in the Orangery at Sewerby Hall and accompanied by a background pianist.

Sewerby Hall’s vintage afternoon teas are popular. They include a selection of finger sandwiches, a home-made scone with jam and cream, a selection of cakes and unlimited tea or coffee.

Price: £12 per person. Booking required: 01262 673769

9Dining with Death

Bridlington Spa, Friday June 16

A new murder mystery. Meet the suspects. Question them and peruse for clues!

Sum up your suspicions over your starter. Mull over the murder with your main.

Your deductions revealed after dessert. Capture the criminal over coffee. Meet the suspects at 7pm and dine at 8pm. Includes three-course meal.

Tickets: 01262 678258

10 Spa Orchestra

Scarborough Spa

There is a full programme of morning and evening concerts until September.

Tickets: 01723 821888