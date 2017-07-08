Tonnes of help for air ambulance

Residents in the East Riding have donated more than two tonnes of textiles to help raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s recycling officers teamed up with the charity to run a series of textile amnesty events.

Residents in Bridlington and seven other towns in the area were invited to bring along unwanted clothing, shoes, textiles, sheets, blankets, towels and quilt covers to their local amnesty event, so the items could be collected and recycled in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

A total of 2,186kg of textiles was collected across the eight events, all benefiting the charity.

There are clothing banks located at 121 mini recycling sites across the East Riding at supermarkets and other sites, including many in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Cllr Symon Fraser, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “East Riding residents have come up trumps once again to support another of our recycling initiatives.

“The textile amnesties were held to encourage people to take their old clothes and materials to recycling banks, as they cannot be recycled in household bins, and we hope people will continue to take them to clothing banks.”

Kate Collinson, Yorkshire Air Ambulance partnership manager, said: “We’re delighted to have the continued support from the BIU Group and the people of Yorkshire who continue to donate their unwanted textiles to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“We’d like to say a special thanks to the people of the East Riding who donated to support the recent textile amnesty, which helped towards the total of £36,000 raised throughout Yorkshire during March and April through our textile recycling scheme.”