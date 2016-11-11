Times for Bridlington’s Remembrance service

Bridlington will pay its respects to the fallen at its Remembrance service on Sunday.

Councillors and dignitaries will meet at Christ Church in Quay Road from 10.30am, while representatives of the military, Royal British Legion and local organisations will set off on a parade from Station Approach at 10.40am.

They will march down Quay Road to the war memorial where the Rev Matthew Pollard will begin the service at 10.55am.

Service sheets will be handed out at the war memorial.

Wreaths will be laid by the Deputy Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, the mayor of Bridlington, the Royal British Legion and a number of other local organisations.

The parade will then march off along Prospect Street, passing the Deputy Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire who will take the salute, and proceed to King Street market, where the parade will be dismissed.