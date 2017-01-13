Tidal surge still expected this afternoon

Residents of Yorkshire's coastal towns are being warned to stay on alert for flooding later today.

Although the expected surge from this morning's high tide did not occur, the Environment Agency has warned there is the possibility of tidal flooding at 4pm this afternoon (Friday) in areas such as Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby.

An update from North Yorkshire Police stated:

'The predicted gale force winds and tidal surge moved down the country later than originally expected so the early morning tide passed with no flooding reported on the North Yorkshire coast. However agencies are warning that large waves and high water levels could still occur around this afternoon’s high tide.

'Property owners are being urged to ensure their flood defences remain in place ahead of this afternoon’s tide, together with any sandbags deployed yesterday.

'Our earlier messages around not walking along coastal paths and promenades when there are large waves and not driving through flood water remain just as important."

People who are concerned about potential flood risk are being urged to sign up for the Environment Agency flood warnings at www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk or by calling the Floodline on 0345 988 1188.