Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash in Bridlington outside a petrol station.

The collision occurred on Scarborough Road, outside the Esso Petrol Station, at around 4.10pm on Sunday July 2.

Casualties were taken to hospital and firefighters disconnected car batteries.

Witnesses say there were around three ambulances, three police cars and three fire engines at the scene.

The condition of those involved is not yet known.