Three kayakers rescued off Flamborough Head

Three kayakers have been rescued after getting into difficulty off Flamborough Head this afternoon.

The trio needed treatment from paramedics after being brought ashore, with one suffering from hypothermia, but coastguards said they believe they do not have serious injuries.

The trio radioed for help shortly after 1pm, when they were about half-a-mile off the headland.

Coastguard rescue teams from Bridlington and Filey, and lifeboat crews from Filey, Flamborough and Bridlington all headed to the scene.

The coastguard helicopter launched and after a Mayday broadcast, three vessels which were nearby also joined the search.

Two of the casualties were found immediately and a third was pulled from the water.

Coastguards said their radio call could have saved their lives.

“They did exactly the right thing to call us - being prepared at sea saves lives,” said a statement.