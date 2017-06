Police are appealing for witnesses after a van ended up in a ditch on the A165 near Beeford.

Three people received minor injuries after a white Ford Transit van left the road and came to a stop in a ditch on June 23 at 4.30pm.

Police are asking for anyone that was travelling on the A165 at the same time to contact them if they saw the vehicle travelling along the road.

If you saw anything that would help with police enquiries call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 548 of 23/06/17.