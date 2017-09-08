Three generations take the plunge

Three generations of a Leeds family have completed a skydive near Bridlington in aid of research into a rare brain illness.

The family of the late Pauline Stringer raised funds for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) by jumping out of a plane earlier this month.

Joanne Ferguson, one of the jumpers, said: I am pleased to say that all 12 of us landed safe and sound and it was an amazing experience.

“The team at Skydive GB were brilliant and they worked really hard to ensure that we all got to dive on the day.

“At last count our just giving page was up to £6953.59 and we expect to pass £7,000.”