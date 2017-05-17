Thousands step up to get more active

More than 5,000 people took part in a week of sports-based activities designed to get the people of Bridlington fitter.

The Active Coast project kicked off at Easter, and featured beach sports sessions, health walks and cycling events.

It began with the weekly 5km Parkrun along the clifftops and continued with events every day, to encourage people to make the most of the great outdoors.

Paul Silvester, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s sport and active communities officer, said: “The Easter programme was a huge success and we hope the concept of Active Coast will encourage all ages and abilities to get involved in a wide range of exciting events and activities throughout 2017 and beyond.

“It was great to see so many people get involved and being active in a mixture of fun and more serious activities on the East Yorkshire coast.

“With records set for attendances at Sewerby Hall and Gardens and Sewerby Parkrun during Easter, some exciting community events and a popular start for the Go Spike beach volleyball courts, we are looking forward to the future for Active Coast and encouraging more residents and visitors to take part!”

Events were held in Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea and were designed to include something for all ages and abilities.

There are plans for sessions during the summer, including fun days on the beach with slacklines, a climbing wall and giant inflatables.