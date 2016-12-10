Thornwck Bay pool sets gold standard

A holiday village in the Bridlington area has received a top accolade for its outstanding swimming pool.

Thornwick Bay Holiday Village in Flamborough was awarded a Gold Standard certificate for Holiday Park Pool of the Year at the UK Pool and Spa Awards 2016.

Thornwick Bay, which is owned by is Haven, opened in March this year.

After a £10 million redevelopment the park is now home to an array of entertainment, facilities and activities.

The extensive pool development consisted of a new multi-lane slide, interactive water channels, a spraying fish water feature, tug boat kids slide, activity pool, kids pool, tipping water bucket and spectator area.

David Eccles, general manager at Thornwick Bay, said: “We are so proud to have received this award. The award backs up all the comments our guests have made about our new swimming pool while having an amazing family time together.

“The pool hall now provides a vibrant, enjoyable, fun space, which creates fantastic memories for our guests while enjoying their leisure time and will do for many years to come.”

The awards recognise companies for their outstanding achievements and award the very best for their provision of water and leisure in Great Britain. The awards also recognise companies across the entire water leisure industry including leisure operators, swimming pool designers, installers, swim spa and hot tub manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.