This weekend's Beckett cricket fixtures

There is a busy weekend of cricket in the Beckett League over the next couple of days.
SATURDAY
PREMIER DIVISION
Cayton v Scalby, Ebberston v Nawton Grange, Forge Valley v Seamer, Settrington v Cloughton, Staithes v Heslerton, Staxton v Filey
DIVISION ONE
Bridlington 2nds v Staxton 2nds, Flixton 2nds v Great Habton, Mulgrave v Brompton, Thornton Dale v Sherburn, Wold Newton v Wykeham
DIVISION TWO
Fylingdales v Ebberston 2nds, Ganton v Ravenscar, Scalby 2nds v Sewerby 2nds, Scarborough 3rds v Kirkbymoorside, Wykeham 2nds v Cayton 2nds
DIVISION THREE
Flamborough v Pickering 3rds, Nawton Grange 2nds v Flixton 2nds, Scarborough Rugby Club v Muston, Seamer 2nds v Forge Valley 2nds, Snainton v Cayton 3rds
DIVISION FOUR
Cloughton 2nds v Ganton 2nds, Heslerton 2nds v Filey 2nds, Muston 2nds v Wykeham 3rds, Ravenscar 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Forge Valley 3rds, Scarborough Nomads v Wold Newton 2nds, Sherburn 2nds v Thornton Dale 2nds
SUNDAY
DIVISION ONE
Staxton 2nds v Thornton Dale
T20 Cayley Cup Finals Day at North Marine Road
DIVISION TWO (10am) Ganton v Kirkbymoorside
DIVISION ONE (1pm) Mulgrave v Sherburn
PREMIER DIVISION (4pm) Ebberston v Filey
