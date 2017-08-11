Search

This weekend's Beckett cricket fixtures

There is a busy weekend of cricket in the Beckett League over the next couple of days.

SATURDAY

PREMIER DIVISION

Cayton v Scalby, Ebberston v Nawton Grange, Forge Valley v Seamer, Settrington v Cloughton, Staithes v Heslerton, Staxton v Filey

DIVISION ONE

Bridlington 2nds v Staxton 2nds, Flixton 2nds v Great Habton, Mulgrave v Brompton, Thornton Dale v Sherburn, Wold Newton v Wykeham

DIVISION TWO

Fylingdales v Ebberston 2nds, Ganton v Ravenscar, Scalby 2nds v Sewerby 2nds, Scarborough 3rds v Kirkbymoorside, Wykeham 2nds v Cayton 2nds

DIVISION THREE

Flamborough v Pickering 3rds, Nawton Grange 2nds v Flixton 2nds, Scarborough Rugby Club v Muston, Seamer 2nds v Forge Valley 2nds, Snainton v Cayton 3rds

DIVISION FOUR

Cloughton 2nds v Ganton 2nds, Heslerton 2nds v Filey 2nds, Muston 2nds v Wykeham 3rds, Ravenscar 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Forge Valley 3rds, Scarborough Nomads v Wold Newton 2nds, Sherburn 2nds v Thornton Dale 2nds

SUNDAY

DIVISION ONE

Staxton 2nds v Thornton Dale

T20 Cayley Cup Finals Day at North Marine Road

DIVISION TWO (10am) Ganton v Kirkbymoorside

DIVISION ONE (1pm) Mulgrave v Sherburn

PREMIER DIVISION (4pm) Ebberston v Filey