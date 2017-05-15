This week’s weather with Trevor Appleton

This week the weather becomes more unsettled with spells of rain predicted.

There could be scattered showers every day this week with cooler conditions at the weekend.

Monday 15 May: Cloudy with patchy rain for the morning and at first in the afternoon, drier later. Mild.

Tuesday 16 May: Cloudy with the chance of a little patchy rain at times.

Wednesday 17 May: Dry for the first half of the day but rain at times later. Very mild.

Thursday 18 May: Brighter with sunny spells and a few scattered showers.

Friday 19 May: Unsettled with some showery rain at times.

Saturday 20 May and Sunday 21 May: Much colder and rather cloudy.