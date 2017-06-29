Things to do with the family

Teddy Bears’ Picnic Scarborough Spa Suncourt, every Monday from July 3 to August 28

The concerts are aimed at introducing young children to music. They feature lots of audience participation by allowing youngsters to be involved by singing, playing and dancing along with the Spa Orchestra.

The shows are devised and presented by Kathy Seabrook, the flautist with the orchestra.

Her bubbly enthusiasm soon gets the youngsters completely caught up in the music as they clap, sing and dance along to the familiar tunes. Don’t forget teddy.

Tickets are £4 per person, parent and child ticket £7. Toddlers up to the age of 18 months go free.

Book: 01723 821888

