The week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

Here is this week’s weather with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

It is likely to be dry, cold, and bright with a chance of patchy rain on Thursday.

Monday 13 November: Cold and cloudy but dry. Remaining dry overnight.

Tuesday 14 November: Dry. Fairly cloudy but a few bright spells possible. Milder.

Wednesday 15 November: Dry and mild for mid-November with a few bright or sunny intervals.

Thursday 16 November: Cloudy with the chance of a little patchy rain in the afternoon. Slight frost overnight.

Friday 17 November: Dry with lengthy spells of sunshine.

Next weekend: Dry with sunny spells and slight frost by night.