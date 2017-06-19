Search

The weather forecast with Trevor Appleton

It will be dry and bright with plenty of sunny spells this week.

There will be some respite from the hot weather on Tuesday but the heat will be turned up again on Thursday.

Monday 19 June: Hot and sunny. 31C in the west cooler on the coast with pleasant sea breezes.

Tuesday 20 June: Temperatures back to normal which will feel significantly cooler after the previous three days. More cloud but dry with sunny spells developing by the afternoon.

Wednesday 21 June: Cloudier but dry with a few bright or sunny spells.

Thursday 22 June: The heat returns. Very warm and dry with lengthy spells of sunshine.

Friday 23 June: Dry and breezy. Fresher with sunny spells.

Next weekend: Rather cloudy at times, but dry with some bright or sunny intervals. Chance of rain late in the day on Sunday.