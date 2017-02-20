The weather forecast with Trevor Appleton

Your week ahead forecast for East Yorkshire.

Windier and wetter than recently.

Monday: Dry, mild and breezy. Rather a lot of cloud but a few bright or sunny intervals are likely. 14C

Tuesday: Continuing dry, bright and breezy for much of the day. A chance of more persistent rain later.

Wednesday: Fresher with near normal temperature. Dry with sunny spells.

Thursday: A very unsettled day with spells of rain and strong winds. Gust 60 mph+ possible. Keep updated with forecasts if this could pose a problem.

Friday: The calm after the storm. Cooler, fresher, light winds and sunshine. More wet and windy weather late in the day.

W/E: Unsettled with strong winds and bands of rain from time to time.

O/L: Mild with below average rainfall.

Eight day rainfall 20 mm 16 day rainfall 25mm average Februday monthly 48mm (the driest month of the year on average) ave max/min 6/1.