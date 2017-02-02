The town’s great buildings in focus

Some excellent images have been captured by F.ocus Photographic Group members.

The wonderful colours inside Bridlington Priory are showcased by Norman Brigham while the iconic lighthouse is framed as a silhouette by David Young. There’s also a great character portrait of buskers by Cheryl Batty.

Lighthouse Silhouette by David Young.

For more information about F.ocus Photographic club or to pick up tips on how to take great photos go to www.focusphotographicgroup.co.uk.

On the group’s website you will find a programme of events and the relevant contact numbers.

The Buskers by Cheryl Batty.

Riders at Kilham by Margaret Bean.

Cormorant and Pal by Bob Crowe.

Danes Dyke in Autumn by Chris Young.