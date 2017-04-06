The sky’s the limit as kite festival expands

After more than 15,000 visited during its first year, Bridlington’s two-day kite festival is looking set to be bigger and better in 2017.

The skies above the clifftops at Sewerby will be filled with colourful creations, including some of the world’s largest inflatable kites, flown by professional flyers.

Expect kites of all shapes and sizes

Children can have a go with some smaller kites at the festival, on May 6 and 7, which is hosted by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Bridlington Tourism Association (BTA) and the Northern Kite Group.

Free to enter on both days, new for this year there will 15 local food stalls selling a range of food and drinks.

Bob Hillary, president of the BTA, said: “We at the Bridlington Tourism Association are very happy to be supporting this event and helping to provide the food stalls and toilets, which we hope will make the Kite Festival a bigger and better event than last year.

“We strive to sponsor as many events as possible to bring more staying visitors to Bridlington to help our members and the town. Bridlington is on the up and these types of events are a great addition to the Bridlington calendar to showcase how great our town has become.”

Dave Bleasdale, secretary of the Northern Kite Group added: “Members of the public will be treated to some of the largest inflatable kites they’ve ever seen, synchronised kite flying to music and teddy bear parachuting.

“It promises to be a great event.”