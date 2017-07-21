The Script to play Bridlington Spa

Irish band The Script, who became one of Bridlington Spa's fastest selling gigs in 2013, have announced they will return next month.

The Script, who last performed at Bridlington Spa in July 2013, will return on Bank Holiday Monday, 28 August 2017. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 28 July, with a maximum of two tickets per person.

After almost 3 years since their last release, The Script returned last Friday with their brand new single Rain, out through Columbia Records.

Rain was immediately added to playlists up and down the country and stormed straight into the Top 10 on iTsunes - it was impossible to miss that The Script were back! Today the Irish three-piece announce more news - their fifth album Freedom Child will be released on 1st September and they will embark on an intimate tour around the UK and Ireland, including a date at Bridlington Spa on Monday 28 August 2017.

Freedom Child sees the band presenting a collection of urgent, timely, future-facing anthems that speak of both real-life events and real-time sonic adventurism. The album was recorded between London and Los Angeles and for the first time, the band chose to work with some outside writers and producers including Toby Gad and Nasri Atweh. The follow up to 2014’s No Sound Without Silence is available to pre-order now from http://smarturl.it/FreedomChild.

To coincide with the release of Freedom Child, The Script, who are no strangers to sold out arenas and stadiums, will get up close and personal with their loyal fan base at intimate shows around the country.

Tickets are available to purchase on Friday 28th July from 9.30am with a fan pre-sale starting earlier in the week. For more ticket information, please visit http://www.thescriptmusic.com/.

Rain is picking up a phenomenal amount of support around the world. The single stormed straight into the Top 10 on iTunes and was added immediately to the Capital A List, Heart A List and Radio 2 B List. The Script also joined Nick Grimshaw on his Radio 1 Breakfast show and Rain is the Single of the Week on Radio 2. It’s also been added to over 300 playlists on Spotify and the video, which launched on Friday, has already been viewed over 1.6 million times.

The Script have sold over 29 million records. The Irish three-piece have scored x3 multi-platinum albums, all of which were #1 in the UK. The Script have also picked up a huge following in the USA where they have x4 platinum selling singles under their belt. The Script are also one of the biggest live bands, having sold over 1.4 million tickets across 203 headline shows and they sold out the legendary Croke Park stadium in their hometown in a matter of minutes.

The Script perform at Bridlington Spa on bank holiday Monday, 28 August 2017. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 28 July, with a maximum of two tickets per person. Of the 3,800 tickets on sale Bridlington Spa has an initial ticket allocation of 500 tickets. For more info go to www.bridspa.com