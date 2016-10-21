The right track for healthier pupils

A lick of paint in a primary school playground will help pupils to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Work has been carried out at Martongate School in Bridlington, and youngsters are being encouraged to get more active.

Thanks to a contribution from the Friends of Martongateand money from the Sports Premium Funding, the school have been able to renew some of the playground markings.

As well as this, the school have placed a 200 metre track of footsteps to encourage children to walk, jog or run a mile a day.