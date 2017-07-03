Bridlington showed its support for the Yorkshire Regiment, as members of its 2nd Battalion paraded through the town.

Led by their band, the troops exercised their freedom of the town by marching from the Spa to East Riding Leisure on Friday afternoon, applauded all the way by members of the public.

Susan Cunliffe-Lister shares a joke with the soldiers during the inspection.

The freedom allows them the privilege, honour and distinction of marching through the streets of Bridlington with bayonets fixed, colour flying and bands playing.

Wishing them well as the regiment prepares for a tour of Afghanistan later this month, the mayor of Bridlington Cllr Cyril Marsburg praised their dedication and bravery.

He said: “I’m proud to speak here on behalf of the people of Bridlington.

“Armed Forces Day provides us with the opportunity to show our support for those who have served with Her Majesty’s forces, now and in previous generations.

Pictures by Gary Longbottom

“This day is when the rest of us show our patriotic support to all those here for their outstanding contribution to our country.

“The respect we have for our armed forces is deeply embedded in the national make-up. We have the finest armed forces in the world.

“The Yorkshire Regiment has a fine tradition of serving this great nation of ours in keeping us safe. The people of Bridlington salute you.”

Plaques were exchanged between the regiment and both Bridlington Town Counci and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, on a stage outside The Spa.

The chairman of East Riding Council, Cllr Caroline Fox , also addressed the soldiers, and they were inspected by the mayor and Susan Cunliffe-Lister, the Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding.

Deputy commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade, Col Andy Hadfield said he was ‘delighted’ to be in Bridlington.

“This is another historic occasion for both the town and the Yorkshire Regiment as it is the fourth time they have exercised the freedom of the town since they were formed 11 years ago in June 2006.”

He said the troops were about to embark on a ‘challenging’ tour of Afghanistan, taking them away from their families for up to eight months.

Col hadfield added: “They have been training hard all year and I have no doubt they will continue to enhance their reputation for operation excellence.”

Thanking the people of Bridlington for their support, he said: “The Yorkshire Regiment is, of course, your local regiment and I know there are a good number of bridlington men serving with the regiment.

“Service with this family regiment is rightly a source of pride.”