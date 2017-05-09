The Lamp in Tour spotlight

A family-run restaurant has been chosen to represent Bridlington alongside some of Yorkshire’s finest food haunts in a new eating guide.

Each year, the Tour de Yorkshire Cuisine booklet selects the best places to eat along the route of the county’s premier cycling race.

Katherine Furmidge and Tim Hancher with the guide which features The Lamp.

The third Tour began in Bridlington last month and the guide’s compilers have picked The Lamp, in Old Town, as their recommended restaurant for the area.

That puts them side by side with some of the county’s Michelin-starred premises from around the 2017 route

Owner and head chef Katherine Furmidge, who runs The Lamp with her husband Tim Hancher, said their inclusion was a lovely surprise.

She said: “We are absolutely thrilled.

“We had no idea we were going to be included until we were contacted by Welcome To Yorkshire, but we have now got a certificate to go on the door and some guides.”

They are not sure how they were chosen for the guide, which brands itself as ‘an edible journey’ and will be distributed at tourist information centres all across Yorkshire.

The Devonshire Arms at Skipton and the Box Tree at Ilkley are among other highly-rated premises which have made the list.

Katherine added: “The team from Welcome to Yorkshire have eaten here in the past, so we hope that we have impressed them.

“There are some very big names in the guide so to be placed alongside them is a real honour.

“We are just a little family-run restaurant, trying to do good fresh food with the best ingredients.

“We have had a lot of good write-ups in the press, including a mention in The Times, when they sent a travel writer to Bridlington, but this a big achievement for us.”

Katherine and Tim took over The Lamp four years ago, after spending eight years running a restaurant in perthsire in Scotland.

That received Michelin-recommended status for five years and the couple are hoping to achieve a similar accolade at The Lamp in the future.

“Being in this guide will really help to promote us, said Katherine.

“We already get a lot of tourists, as well as locals who eat regularly here.”