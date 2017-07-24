The Health Lottery is coming to your local area!

Could you be a winner - and help good causes?

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in East Riding and North Lincolnshire during the week beginning Sunday, July 23 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds, and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is East Riding and North Lincolnshire’s HealthWin Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery draw in October 2011, HealthWin CIC has raised over £1.5 million for community groups in the area, with more than £90 million being raised nationwide.

Using money raised by HealthWin CIC through The Health Lottery, grants have been awarded by People’s Health Trust through Active Communities, a funding programme which invests in local people and groups in communities with great ideas to make their communities even better.

Projects supported have included Roots Project, which trains local people to be volunteers so they can help to run weekly community activities such as a photography group, and Endlike Community Care. Endlike aims to re-engage people over the age of 55, who have dementia, with their past to encourage a sense of belonging and acceptance in society in spite of their condition.

Larger charities and organisations such as Youth Sport Trust, have also benefited from the funds raised by HealthWin CIC.

