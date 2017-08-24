The Grain Column with Emma Croft

Despite the recent challenges of harvest 2017, good progress has been made here in East Yorkshire over the past 10 days.

Pretty much all of the winter barley is now safely in the shed, the majority of the winter OSR has been harvested and a decent start has been made in both winter wheat and spring malting barley crops.

I would say that it is far too early to draw any conclusions from the early winter wheat samples that we have seen so far. Some second wheat’s appear to be doing better than some first wheats, while certain varieties are performing particularly well for some, others are disappointing.

We have seen bushel weights down at 70kg/hl and up at 82kg/hl and yields anywhere from 2.5 tonnes per acre to 5.5 tonnes per acre. It has certainly been an interesting season already!

As for spring barley, samples are certainly much more consistent.

For malting barley, the newly approved Laureate is doing extremely well with regard to both yield and overall quality.

Farmer favourite concerto is also showing consistent malting quality once again but yields have been varied.

As for movement, all contracted varieties are currently being moved into store and there is some interest in open market barley although movement could be slightly slower, please contact the office to discuss your movement requirements.

According to DEFRA, this year’s spring barley area is 15% larger than last year’s at 478,000 hectares and is the largest area on record.

They added that “spring barley continues to benefit from a surge in interest in spring cropping, as part of efforts to tackle agronomic challenges, including the control of black-grass, plus as a replacement for previously lost OSR crops”.

All of the issues listed above could well prevail next year, hence the need for forward planning.

Again, please speak to the office to discuss your requirements.

Feed wheat for spot collection is struggling to be worth £135/T ex-farm this week as the November LIFFE wheat future drops below £140/T for the first time since May due to pressure from other declining international markets.

Both US maize futures and Paris wheat futures have continued to slide under pressure from larger global supplies; improved US maize condition ratings alongside reports of improved yields have pushed values lower.

Furthermore, large Black Sea grain supplies have forced France to improve the competitiveness of their wheat exports.