THE FUTURE OF BRIDLINGTON: Seafront and town centre

More information from our series looking at how Bridlington will change over the next couple of years.

Parts of the seafront and town centre have been designated part of the Townscape Heritage Scheme, which means lottery grants are available to help property owners.

The Heritage Lottery Fund has money available, which means some landlords could get between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of the cost of upgrading their buildings.

The area includes Marlborough Terrace, Cliff Street, Garrison Street and King Street.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “Businesses can apply for grant assistance for repairs and restoration of any period detail.

“Some of the front railings look original and it can help with replacement of bay windows which have suffered from any structural movement.

“In King Street, there is the opportunity for shop front improvements, and in Garrison Street we could change some of the frontages, if the owners are willing to do so, to restore the character of the buildings.

“We have a sketch design completed for Garrison Square which looks at repaving, making better use of it as an open space, with better lighting, shelter and new street furniture.”