THE FUTURE OF BRIDLINGTON: Around the train station

Bridlington is changing. And the speed at which things happen might surprise you over the next two years.

The man in charge of the developments is Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, and he took the Free Press on a guided tour of the streets which will be improved in the forthcoming months to explain what is happening, where and when.

The front of the railway station

There is no hiding from the fact that major improvements mean major headaches, when it comes to roadworks, noise and inconvenience.

But East Riding of Yorkshire Council insists it is a case of short-term pain for long-term gain.

“It’s disruptive, we know that, but it will be worth it in the end,” promised Mr Atkinson, who first came to work in Bridlington more than a decade ago, when he was project manager of the rebuilding of The Spa.

“There is no gain without the pain, but we want to keep the pain as little as we can. You are seeing big changes.”

Nigel Atkinson

At more than £10million, Bridlington’s new transport scheme is one of those big changes, and a huge investment into the town centre.

Hilderthorpe Road is seeing the bulk of the roadworks at the minute, but there is much more to it than that.

One of the first stages will be a new entrance to the town’s railway station.

Work will start soon on a major revamp of Station Approach. A new one-way link road will lead from Quay Road past the front of the station and round the back of the Tesco supermarket.

A new station car park will be created on the site of the former tyre business and the parking spaces which were attached to the former Bed Warehouse premises, while the furniture building itself could potentially be transformed into a restaurant.

The existing station car park will become a pedestrian area, taxi rank and drop-off zone.

Mr Atkinson said all of this could begin “in the next few weeks” and “subject to consent” it will all be ready for next autumn. One idea that was suggested in the past, to move the bus station to the train station to create a transport hub, is not on the agenda any more, Mr Atkinson confirmed.