The farming column with Sam Walton

I have mentioned before how entrepreneurial many farmers are and that was borne out on the weekend of the 29 and 30 April at Driffield Showground when the Countryside Spring Fair was held.

I had no prior expectations of what it would be but my daughter and grandchildren decided I should go!

A Lop sow, which looks a bit like Landrace.

I am pleased I did as there was a huge array of foodstuffs on display and for sale.

I lost count of how many farms were offering hog roasts, bacon butties, cheeses, jams and of course pork pies.

What would we do without them?

I had no idea just how many different types you could have, all the different dressings and of course I had to buy some to try and they were absolutely delicious.

Three Little Pigs were started oh it must be at least ten years ago with the Berkshire breed which is one of our old breeds and famous for it’s pork quality.

They have now introduced Tamworth, the old well known bacon pig, and are bringing in the Lop, another old breed, noted for it’s mothering ability and of course the sweetness of it’s meat.

So I had to buy some of their salami and spiced sausages.

What does the future hold for our farmers?

I am at a loss as to know what Brexit will mean.

Having seen in the national press recently that the Co-op have now gone 100% British for bacon and pork, I hope it means that some of the supermarkets who have not done as well as they could have for us will maybe think a little bit more to ensure their supplies in the future.

Of course the media can mislead and one morning I saw that because oil prices were on the increase, it had helped a large oil producer with his results and in the next column it said oil prices were dropping as Libya and America increased supply!