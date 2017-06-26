The East Riding of Yorkshire council leader’s column with Stephen Parnaby OBE

This month marks the tenth anniversary of the devastating floods which affected the lives of thousands of residents across the East Riding.

On June 25 2007, following days of heavy rainfall on already saturated ground, another downpour created a deluge the likes of which had hardly ever been seen before in the region.

Stephen Parnaby OBE, East Riding of Yorkshire council leader.

Roads became rivers, thousands of homes and businesses had to be evacuated and emergency services and council staff worked around the clock to help those affected and to try to prevent further flood damage.

In the 10 years since, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has spent a huge amount of time, effort and money on a large number of projects aimed at reducing the risk of further flooding to local communities.

So far, more than £50 million has been invested in flood-related works across the East Riding.

More than 100 schemes have been completed in those 10 years, ranging from small drainage improvements costing £1,000 to large flood alleviation schemes costing £13 million and even the construction in Paull of the longest glass tidal defence barrier in the UK.

The council has installed remote monitoring equipment at more than 80 locations across the East Riding, including Burton Fleming, to measure water levels and flow rates as part of an early warning system.

Reducing flood risk and improving flood protection is one of the main priorities for the council and, despite already committing more than £50million to projects, the work continues, with a series of Flood Risk Management Plans being developed to help identify further schemes.

In the Bridlington area alone, the completed projects have so far included:

l Installation of a new trash screen and headwall in Bridlington to prevent debris from entering and blocking the Gypsey Race (costing £60,000).

l New storm gullies to discharge into the Gypsey Race at Burton Fleming (£24,000).

l New surface water drainage system through Skispea to reduce the flood risk to Cleeton Lane (£176,000)

l Land drain replaced by larger diameter surface water culvert in Main Street, Ulrome (£80,000).

l Surface water drainage system cleaned up and creation of an area to allow water to settle away from properties in Langtoft (£50,000).

l Improved and new highways drainage in Main Road, Barmston (£14,400).

l Ditch cleared to improve water flows at Flamborough School (£5,000).

So as you can see, the council has done a massive amount of work to make sure the risks of the 2007 floods being repeated are reduced, working with partners including Hull City Council, the Environment Agency, Local Enterprise Partnerships, Yorkshire Water and local flood action groups.

We have received Government funding to help towards many of the schemes and this in itself has been a big success, thanks to the excellent work, dedication and expertise of council staff in a wide range of fields, from civil engineering to flood strategy.

I’m extremely pleased we have been able to complete so many projects and we will continue to work on further flood alleviation to help protect our communities for the future.