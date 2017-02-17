The East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader’s column with Stephen Parnaby OBE

In my last column I wrote about all the exciting things that had either happened in Bridlington during 2016 or were coming up in 2017.

Well I’m delighted to say that I can now add the long-awaited marina project to the list as it is about to take a huge step forward to finally becoming a reality.

It’s no secret that East Riding of Yorkshire Council has seen the creation of a top-class marina as a massive catalyst in transforming the fortunes of Bridlington.

We are now closer to that happening than we have ever been before.

The council is working very closely with the Harbour Commissioners on a multi-million pound scheme which will not only see the construction of a marina but modernise the harbour for what is one of Europe’s most important shellfish fleets and attract private investment in the form of a hotel, retail outlets and accommodation on reclaimed land.

As reported on the front page of the Free Press on 26 January, the Bridlington Harbour and Marina project will receive several million pounds of Government money via the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership to move on to the next stage of the plan.

It is a major milestone for us because it is the first time the Government has ever financially supported a marina project in Bridlington.

The money will allow the council and harbour commissioners to develop the design for the harbour and marina as well as the harbour top masterplan and test the business case which will eventually go to Government for approval.

It was in February last year that the Bridlington Spa hosted the regional premiere of the Dad’s Army movie which gave the area a global stage for its beauty.

A modernised harbour and new marina – and the private investment that will follow in its wake – will provide another massive boost to this town and the surrounding area with the creation of jobs, opportunity and wealth.

I cannot think of a more beautiful sailing location than Bridlington Bay and a world-class marina, along with a new hotel and more shops and restaurants, will not only be great to benefit to the town’s tourism offer but also brilliant for locals too.

Combined with such fantastic facilities and places as Bridlington Spa, East Riding Leisure Bridlington, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, the Old Town, a regenerated town centre, wonderful beaches and dramatic coastline … you can see why Bridlington is truly on the up and up and even more exciting times are ahead.