The East Riding of Yorkshire Business column with Christine Brown

An integral part of growing the local economy is providing encouragement and support for young people to develop their skills and obtain the necessary qualifications to fulfil their ambitions.

Labour Market Information provides a service for schools and colleges, allowing them to develop their knowledge of the local labour market with local employers advising, first-hand, of the skills, qualities and qualifications required for future employment opportunities and career pathways that are available.

East Riding Business Services partner this work through careers fairs and by arranging mock interviews to support students and give them sound preparation.

Headlands School has its own programme which is overseen by careers education manager Andy Levitt.

Andy explained that they try to link with as many local and national businesses as possible to help make students aware of the fantastic range of career opportunities available to them whilst ensuring they are aware of employer expectations. They achieve this through a range of events and activities for all age groups at key times for the students.

The school hosts an Ambitions Day for its Year 9 students, working with 20 sets of employers to look at a range of employment and career pathways open to students.

Year 10 and Year 12 students have the opportunity for a week’s work experience to gain an insight into industry and commerce, with the students’ future interests matched to employers from that occupational area, and Year 11 students are given a mock interview day as preparation.

In January each year, Headlands holds a career fair with presentations from over 30 local and national employers. The school has also set up two employer-enhanced curriculum areas to support students interested in studying engineering and healthcare.

This provides a progression route from GCSE through to degree level.

More information can be obtained from Andy Levitt at Headlands School.

Opportunities are also available for young entrepreneurs to start their own business.

Danny Donald had the backing and support of The Prince’s Trust to start his design and garment printing business, Flippin’ Sweet, and was able to obtain premises at BridlingtonBusiness Centre, thanks to their backing.

The Prince’s Trust actively supports 18 to 30-year-olds with entrepreneurial ambitions, allowing them to start their businesses and become integral players in the local economy.

Charlie Spalding was able to combine his education with starting up his own business to help finance his studies.

A student at Staffordshire University, studying film, media and IT, Charlie started a freelance videography business and has worked on various documentaries, fiction films, music videos and has had one of his films endorsed by a major national charity.

These are just a few examples of how much important preparatory work is currently being done to develop the talent that there is in the local economy and channelling it in the right direction to ensure that expectations are met, opportunities fulfilled and that local businesses know the future workforce is ready to move forward with them.

